The Red River Rivalry became the Red River Rout on Saturday at the Cotton Bowl as the Texas Longhorns won their most lopsided victory ever over the Oklahoma Sooners with a 49-0 victory.
This match-up was the first time since 1998 that neither team was ranked in The Associated Press Poll coming into the game. Texas last defeated OU in 2018.
