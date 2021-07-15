Three area teams made it past the second day of OK Kids baseball state tournament competition.
The Keota Lions coach-pitch team was in the second round of the winners bracket and lost to Fletcher Gold 18-8 Wednesday evening. Keota plays Thursday in Clinton at 5 p.m. in the losers bracket.
The 12-and-under Talihina Tigers won 3-1 on Wednesday against the Davenport Bulldogs. The Tigers continue in the losers bracket on Thursday in Weatherford at 6 p.m.
The 12-and-under Red Oak Eagles beat the Cushing Tigers 9-6 on Wednesday evening. The Eagles continue in the losers bracket Thursday in Weatherford at 4 p.m. against Weatherford Red.
The Panama Generals coach-pitch team was eliminated with a 17-10 loss to the Morris War Ducks on Wednesday.