OGBCA All-Staters Lute, Huie and Walker

From left, Howe's Gracie Lute and Abby Huie and Whitesboro's Addison Walker, who were named to the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association Small East All-State team.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Two Howe players and one from Whitesboro were named to the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association Small East All-State team as the teams were announced on Friday.

Howe's Gracie Lute and Abby Huie made it after helping Howe reach the Class 2A state final while finishing 25-7.

