Two Howe players and one from Whitesboro were named to the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association Small East All-State team as the teams were announced on Friday.
Howe's Gracie Lute and Abby Huie made it after helping Howe reach the Class 2A state final while finishing 25-7.
Whitesboro's Addison Walker received a selection after the girls in red, white and blue went 22-7 and finished in the Class B area consolation final.
Small East alternates include Pocola's Kylee Smith and Bailey Lairamore, Buffalo Valley's Courtney Grey, Red Oak's Kaylee Bryce and Keota's Chloee Smith.
The small-school All-State game will be at 2 p.m. on June 3 at Mustang High School.