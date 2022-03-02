Carl Albert State College's baseball team lost 13-6 at home to Eastern Oklahoma State College on Tuesday. An error enabled EOSC to jump ahead 3-0 in the top of the fourth. CASC's Cole Resetar hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth.
After three EOSC runs in the top of the sixth, Matt Schilling hit a solo shot over the left field wall in the bottom half of the inning, getting CASC within 6-3. Dylan Debuty hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth, putting the score at 8-4 in favor of EOSC.
Chance Noah of Red Oak walked twice for CASC. Justice Hayes pitched two scoreless innings as the starter with four strikeouts. Matt Holzhammmer of Wister threw two strikeouts in two relief innings.
Dalton Patten of Red Oak had a hit and a walk for EOSC.
Next, the Vikings (6-7) play at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M on Friday at 5 p.m. CASC will have a doubleheader at NEO on Saturday, starting at 1 p.m.