Three LeFlore County Class of 2021 graduates played in Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State basketball games with each making significant contributions.
In the girls small-school All-State game on Wednesday in Jenks, Howe's Makayla Twyman contributed seven points, four assists and three rebounds as the East team won 71-66. Howe head coach Chris Brown was honored as the OCA Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.
During Thursday's small-school boys All-State game in Jenks, Howe's Brayden Oglesby had eight points and six rebounds while Jayse Ward had 10 points and five rebounds in the East's 95-71 win.