A handful of area teams managed to get playoff action on the diamond. Among the baseball highlights, Heavener's Noah Ward threw a complete-game three-hitter to help the Wolves force a Game 3 in their bi-district, keeping Valliant hitless until the sixth inning. 

Also, Red Oak's Denver Hamilton hit a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning of the Eagles' regional first-rounder and struck out all five batters he faced in relief that game before starting the next game. Against Caddo, Hamilton struck out 12 batters while allowing four hits in 5.2 innings before having to leave the mound due to having hit the pitch limit for one day.

