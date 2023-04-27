A handful of area teams managed to get playoff action on the diamond. Among the baseball highlights, Heavener's Noah Ward threw a complete-game three-hitter to help the Wolves force a Game 3 in their bi-district, keeping Valliant hitless until the sixth inning.
Also, Red Oak's Denver Hamilton hit a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning of the Eagles' regional first-rounder and struck out all five batters he faced in relief that game before starting the next game. Against Caddo, Hamilton struck out 12 batters while allowing four hits in 5.2 innings before having to leave the mound due to having hit the pitch limit for one day.
Here's the rundown of the scores from Thursday, followed by the Friday schedule:
Class 3A bi-district at Valliant
Class A regional at Caddo
Red Oak 6, Stonewall 4 (eight innings)
Big Pasture 14, Buffalo Valley 4
Class A regional at Bennington
Class 2A regional at Binger
Central High (Marlow) 7, Keota 5
Class 4A bi-district at Poteau
Poteau vs. Miami Game 1: 2 p.m., Game 2: 4 p.m., Game 3: 6 p.m.
Class 3A bi-district at Valiant
Class 3A bi-district at Spiro
Spiro vs. Idabel 4 p.m., 6 p.m.
At Howe: Howe vs. Colcord Game 1 is 12 p.m., followed by Game 2 at 4 p.m.
At Pocola: Pocola vs. Haworth: Game 1: 4 p.m., Game 2: 6 p.m.
At Panama: Panama vs. Afton: Game 1: 4 p.m., Game 2: 6 p.m.
Class A regional at Caddo
Class B regional at Calumet
Friday: Cameron vs. Mulhall-Orlando 1:30 p.m., vs. Calumet-Sasakwa winner 4 p.m. (with a win) OR vs. Calumet-Sasakwa loser (with a loss) 6:30 p.m., Friday: vs. TBD 4 p.m. (with one win and one loss) 6:30 p.m. (by winning first two games).
Buffalo Valley (12-7, ranked 12th) vs. Lomega (15-16) 4 p.m., vs. Moss-Big Pasture loser 6 p.m. (with a win).
Class 4A regional at Preston (moved from Pocola)
Pocola (30-3, ranked No. 1) vs. Heavener (16-14) 12:15 p.m., winner vs. Kellyville-Preston winner 1:30 p.m., loser vs. Kellyville-Preston loser 2:45 p.m., Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner 4 p.m.
Class B regional at Whitesboro
Whitesboro (26-9, ranked second) vs. Wapanucka (15-10, ranked 14th) 11:30 a.m., vs. Pittsburg-Coleman/Victory Life winner 2 p.m. (with a win) OR vs. Pittsburg-Coleman/Victory Life loser 3:15 p.m. (with a loss), vs. TBD 4:30 p.m. (with one win and one loss).
Class A regional at Red Oak
Red Oak (30-5, ranked No. 1) vs. Mason (20-8, ranked 15th) 11 a.m., vs. Roff-Kiowa winner 1:30 p.m. (with a win) OR vs. Roff-Kiowa loser 2:45 p.m., vs. TBD 4 p.m. (with one win and one loss).
Class 4A regional at Oktaha
Howe (14-12, ranked 15th) vs. Oktaha (23-6, ranked third) 11 a.m., vs. Crescent-Stroud winner 1:30 p.m. (with a win) OR vs. Crescent-Stroud loser 2:45 p.m., vs. TBD 4 p.m. (with one win and one loss).
Class B regional at Caney
Buffalo Valley (23-14, ranked sixth) vs. Asher (12-16) 2:15 p.m., vs. Caney-Ryan winner 3:30 p.m., vs. Caney-Ryan loser 4 p.m., vs. TBD 5 p.m. (with one win and one loss).