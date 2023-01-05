Poteau's girls basketball team earned its first win of the season while taking down Haskell 50-33 in its Henryetta Knights Basketball Tournament first-round game on Thursday.
Parker Patterson posted 15 points while Brooklyn Garner added 10.
Here are the other scores thus far from Thursday action, including an overtime win by LeFlore that put the team at 8-4 with fourth straight win.
Girls
Warner Eagle Cherokee Classic
Spiro 33, Okay 27
Farmers State Bank Classic in Quinton
LeFlore 43, Wright City 42 (overtime)
Buffalo Valley 40, McCurtain 15
Quinton 43, Panama 31
Red Oak vs. Lakewood Christian
Arkansas River Shootout in Webbers Falls
Wister 47, Battiest 46
Whitesboro 94, Watts 20
Kingston New Year Classic
Silo 59, Talihina 23
Jeff Hart Coliseum Classic in Lawton
Chattanooga 55, Arkoma 14
Boys
Henryetta Knights Basketball Tournament
McLoud 69, Poteau 22
Warner Eagle Cherokee Classic
Keys 66, Spiro 37
Kingston New Year Classic
Dale 72, Talihina 33
Farmers State Bank Classic
Red Oak 52, LeFlore 35
Wright City 61, McCurtain 54
Panama 53, Quinton 45
Buffalo Valley vs. Lakewood Christian
Will update when other scores become available.
