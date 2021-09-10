Red Oak wins one of two in Silo Tournament
Red Oak lost 6-5 in the Silo Tournament opener on Thursday as a Dale runner stole home with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. Red Oak took a 5-4 lead with a five-run top of the seventh. Brex Caldwell had a hit and three RBIs. On the mound, he had three strikeouts in four innings. Casen Hood went 2-for-3 with a walk.
On Friday, Red Oak beat Latta 12-2 in the tourney.
All of the scoring happened in the first inning.
Coby Bell went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Denver Hamilton went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Brex Caldwell had a hit, two walks and two RBIs. Chase Pair doubled and had two RBIs. Trever Lyons pitched three perfect innings in relief.
Bokoshe falls to Kinta
Austin Treat threw eight strikeouts in a 15-2 home loss to Kinta on Thursday. Richie Traylor walked twice.
LeFlore beats Howe, Smithville in Clayton Tournament
LeFlore beat Howe 12-2 in the Clayton Tournament on Thursday. LeFlore’s Bod Dacus and Westin Durant both had a hit and two RBIs. Traven Sumpter had a hit, two walks and an RBI. Cooper Newman allowed four hits and a walk in the four-inning game. Howe’s Ky Lynn doubled, homered and had two RBIs.
LeFlore beat Smithville 5-1 on Friday, scoring two runs in the third inning and three in the fourth.
Chase Lloyd threw a two-hitter, striking out five batters and walking one.
Bo Dacus went 2-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs.
More Clayton Tournament scores
Battiest 9, Cameron 4
Battiest 7, Howe 5
Boswell 4, Cameron 3
Whitesboro 9, Battiest 0
Whitesboro 5, Clayton 4
Wister drops to Rattan
Wister lost 6-3 to Rattan at home on Friday. Wister trailed 6-0 through two innings before cutting the gap in half on Landon Thornburg’s three-run home run in the sixth inning.
Dartyn Meeks allowed a hit and a walk while striking out five batters in 5.1 relief innings. Connar Hall had a hit and two walks. Riley Crane went 2-for-4.