Pocola wins two at Morris Tournament
Pocola started its run at the Morris Tournament with two wins on Thursday.
First, Pocola beat Checotah 5-0 in five innings. Maci Maxwell pitched a one-hitter with five strikeouts and three walks. Madison Linker had a hit and three runs batted in. Kylee Smith went 2-for-2 with a walk and a double.
Later that day, Pocola beat Stilwell 3-1 in five innings. Allyssa Parker threw a two-hitter with eight strikeouts and two walks. Bailey Lairamore went 2-for-2. Smith walked twice. Kylee Merritt had a hit and a walk.
Pocola will play in the tourney final at 7:20 p.m. on Saturday.
Poteau, Red Oak at Silo Invitational
Poteau lost 4-2 against Washington in six innings. Annika Dill hit a two-run third-inning home run. Washington scored two each in the fifth and sixth innings. Jalynn Herring had a hit and a walk. Dill threw four strikeouts.
Poteau beat Davis 14-1. Kail Chitwood and Briley Bowman both drove in three runs as Chitwood doubled twice and walked and Bowman went 3-for-3. Annika Dill went 3-for-3 with an RBI. Kennedy Cox had a double, a walk and three RBIs. Bowman allowed a hit and two walks while throwing three strikeouts.
Poteau won one of two games at the tourney on Friday. First, Poteau lost 3-2 to Red Oak. Annika Dill hit a home run in the third inning for a 2-0 lead. In the bottom of the third, Courtney Adams hit a two-run single to tie it.
Maycee Butcher scored Kaylee Cannon with a single for the game-winner.
Dill went 2-for-3. Morgan Hagen walked twice.
For Red Oak, Ashton Grogan went 2-for-2.
Hayden White held Poteau to four hits and three walks.
Poteau beat Colbert 9-5. Dill went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs. Chitwood had a hit and two walks. Kennedy Cox walked three times. Maggie Wheat went 2-for-2 with three RBIs.
Red Oak beat Holdenville 17-0 on Thursday. Maycee Butcher, Cady Ammons and Ashton Grogan each went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, with Grogan hitting a triple. Graciee Noggle also went 2-for-2. Hayden White had a hit and three RBIs.
Also that day, Red Oak lost 5-1 to Washington in five innings. Hayden White threw eight strikeouts. Kaylee Cannon went 2-for-3.
Panama at SC Shootout
Panama beat Sallisaw Central 11-0 in three innings. Krista Dotson and Kami Autrey both went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Autrey allowed two hits and threw three strikeouts.
Afterwards, Panama’s game with Stigler ended in a 4-4 tie.
Panama had three runs in the top of the first inning. Stigler had a run in the bottom of the first and two in the second. Both teams scored a run in the fifth.
Autrey, Sara Skelton and Layla Sons had hits.
Panama beat Keys 13-1 in three innings. Kami Autrey struck out eight of the 12 batters she faced. At the plate, she went 2-for-2 with an RBI.
Sons had a triple and three RBIs. Alyssa Yoakum walked twice and drove in a run.