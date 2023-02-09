Poteau's girls (8-9) were within two points with a Britlee Reed 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter, but were unable to catch Muldrow. Poteau's boys (7-11) also took a defeat at home on Thursday after leading by two early in the fourth quarter.
Pocola earned a sweep at Stigler by large margins. Here are the scores for the night with the Class B district playoff starting in Whitesboro with the girls in red, white and blue cruising to victory.
Class B Area IV District at Whitesboro
Class B Area IV District at Kinta
Wilburton at Howe (homecoming: boys 6 p.m., girls 7:30 p.m.)
Class A Area III District at Arkoma
Girls: Arkoma vs. Cave Springs 6 p.m.
Boys: Arkoma vs. Keota 7:30 p.m.
Class A Area III District at Rattan
Girls: Talihina vs. Rattan 6 p.m.
Boys: Talihina vs. Wright City 7:30 p.m.
Battiest vs. Bokoshe 6 p.m.
Whitesboro vs. LeFlore 7:30 p.m.
Class B Area IV District at Kinta
Class B Area IV District at Stuart
McCurtain vs. Hanna 7:30 p.m.