Thursday brings the start of Thursday Night Jackpots for this summer. Each one is at Ward's Landing at Wister Lake
Takeoff is at 6 p.m. and weigh-in at 9 p.m. The cost is $25 per person. Misty Riley is the tournament director.
Other Thursday Night Jackpots will be July 8, July 22, July 29 and Aug. 12.
There’s a $15 payout for first, second and third places and $5 for big bass.
The TNJ Championship will be Sept. 19. Participants must fish three Thursday tournaments to fish the championship.
The fee is $5 per tournament missed before participating in the championship.