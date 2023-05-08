LeFlore County saw three state victories at state track meets this past weekend.
At Western Heights High School in Oklahoma City, Wister's Coda Ollar swept the Class 2A boys hurdles events. Ollar won the 110-meter high hurdles in 15.32 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles in 39.54 seconds.
In Class 4A at Ardmore, Poteau's girls 4x100-meter relay team of Brooklyn Garner, Gracie Spradley, Emery Lomon and Daisee Powers won in a school-record time of 48,68 seconds. They were four-tenths of a second away from the state meet record while improving on their school record set at the regional the week before by 0.73 seconds.
As a team, Poteau's girls were fifth with 58 points.
Garner and Lomon were second and third, respectively, in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dash events. They finished in 12.39 seconds and 12.41 seconds in the 100 and 25.11 seconds and 25.47 seconds in the 200. Garner set a school record in the 200 by 0.06 seconds.
Lomon, Garner, Powers and Ava Zink took fourth in the 4x200-meter relay in 1:46.49.
The 4x800-meter relay of Gracyn Soehlman, Ashly Johnson, Alexe Pickle and Alessia Osterhaut placed 14th in 10:38.82.
Poteau's boys 4x200-meter relay team of Caleb Andrews, Drew Stone, Jace Hall and Mason Honeycutt took sixth in a school-record time of 1:31.76. They beat their previous mark set 15 days prior at the University of Oklahoma John Jacobs Invitational by 0.26 seconds.
They took 11th in the 4x100-meter relay in 43.83 seconds and 12th in the 4x400 relay in 3:33.28. Tyler Baker was sixth in the 800 in 2:00.57 and seventh in the mile in 4:40.09.
In the two-mile run, Stihl Snyder was 10th in 10:39.73 and Alex Martinez was 12th in 10:58.36. Honeycutt took ninth in the 100-meter dash in 11.2 seconds.
Poteau's boys placed 24th.
Ollar was eighth in the 200 in 24.06 seconds.
Also, in Class 2A, Garrett Scott was ninth in the 800 in 2:03.69 and 10th in the long jump with a leap of 20.3.5.
In Class 3A at Ardmore, Heavener had four in the top eight while placing 15th as a team.
Steven Cruz was third in the mile in 4:36.46 while Seth Lynch was 12th in 4:48.48. Cruz was sixth in the two-mile in 10:51.59. The 4x800-meter relay of Cruz, Lynch, Isaac Cook and Carson Payne took fifth in 8:32.75.
Jerami Casteel was eighth in the discus with a throw of 127-11. In the 110-meter prelims, Tony Adkins was 12th in 16.87 seconds. In the 300 hurdles prelims, Adkins was 12th in 43.24 seconds and Cook was 15th in 43.74 seconds.