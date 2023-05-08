Poteau wins state in girls 4x100-meter relay

Poteau's girls 4x100-meter relay team of Gracie Spradley, Emery Lomon, Daisee Powers and Brooklyn Garner commemorate their victory in a school-record performance.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

LeFlore County saw three state victories at state track meets this past weekend. 

At Western Heights High School in Oklahoma City, Wister's Coda Ollar swept the Class 2A boys hurdles events. Ollar won the 110-meter high hurdles in 15.32 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles in 39.54 seconds.

