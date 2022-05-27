Kenzie Tuck and Emma Damato helped Murray State College rally to beat Northwest Mississippi College 6-5 in its quarterfinal on Friday to make the semifinals of the NJCAA Division II national softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Ala.
After the Aggies trailed 5-0 in the top of the fourth inning, Tuck drove in MSC's second run with a sacrifice fly in a two-run bottom of the fourth to make it a 5-2 game.
In the sixth, Tuck led off by reaching base on an error and scored to get MSC within 5-4. She turned a double play to end the top of the seventh.
In the fifth, Tuck caught two flyouts and Damato caught one. Through the first four innings, both had two assists in the field and Tuck had a putout.
In the semifinal, fourth-ranked MSC will play No. 1 Des Moines Area College on Saturday.
Remi West of Spiro