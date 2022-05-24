Kenzie Tuck and Emma Damato of Pocola produced to help Murray State College win its NJCAA Division II national tournament first-rounder against Danville Area College on Tuesday in Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Ala., on Tuesday.
With two outs in the bottom of the second inning, Tuck walked and scored MSC's first run on a triple and Damato followed by reaching base on an error to give MSC a 2-1 lead. Damato also hit a single and stole a base in the fourth inning.
In the field, Damato had three assists, caught two fly balls and caught two runners stealing. Tuck had one assist.
Remi West of Spiro also plays for MSC.
MSC will play Jackson College on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the quarterfinal. With a win, it would play in the semifinal at 10 a.m. on Thursday. With a loss, it would play at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.