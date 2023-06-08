Area trio with Murray State district plaque

From left, Remi West, Emma Damato and Kenzie Tuck with Murray State College's Plains District championship plaque.

 Submitted Photo

Kenzie Tuck and Emma Damato of Pocola and Remi West of Spiro made a second run to the NJCAA national tournament as sophomores on the Murray State College softball team. Their journey to nationals and the fight through the tournament was somewhat different from last year when the Aggies finished with the national runner-up status.

"It didn't turn out as we wanted to, necessarily. We learned about a lot more than softball. We learned about life," West said, "and I think the team that we had was a team that I could call at any point in time, and they'd be there for me."

