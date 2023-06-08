Kenzie Tuck and Emma Damato of Pocola and Remi West of Spiro made a second run to the NJCAA national tournament as sophomores on the Murray State College softball team. Their journey to nationals and the fight through the tournament was somewhat different from last year when the Aggies finished with the national runner-up status.
"It didn't turn out as we wanted to, necessarily. We learned about a lot more than softball. We learned about life," West said, "and I think the team that we had was a team that I could call at any point in time, and they'd be there for me."
The Aggies set a record with a 58-game winning streak, which lasted into the national tournament. Tuck and West said that the opponents weren't much different. Their schedule hadn't changed.
Going on that run, MSC maintained a No. 1 ranking for a large majority of the season. Tuck and West appreciated being No. 1, but Damato said she wished they were ranked a bit lower.
""I didn't like being No. 1," Damato said.
For much of the regular season, what loomed in the background was the absence of freshmen Christina Clark, a starting pitcher, and Karsyn York, a utility player, after they had a car accident on March 26 near Tishomingo. York broke her back, and Clark hit her head on the dashboard.
"It was scary," Tuck said.
When MSC visited Carl Albert State College for a doubleheader on April 27, Clark made her return to the pitching circle. While Clark looked strong, throwing five strikeouts and allowing two hits in two innings of a 6-0 Game 1 win, she was adjusting. Clark wore an eye patch while pitching. Still, as Tuck said, Clark had faith in her teammates to make plays where she couldn't see.
"She, Tuck [at third base] and Emma [at shortstop] were pretty good about knowing where the ball was going on that side," West said.
Even though Clark was a freshman, Tuck and West said she had developed a bond with the team early in the season.
Also, one of the team's coaches missed two weeks due to a hospitalization.
"it was two weeks that were very different for all of us," West said, "but I think we were all there for each other to get through that."
The travails brought the team closer.
"We came closer as a group and wanted to win more," Tuck said, with West adding that they were playing more for each other than for the wins and themselves.
"We had a reason," Tuck said. Damato added that it felt different because they were playing for somebody.
The winning streak ended at the national tournament after MSC won the first two rounds. On Day 3, the wind was blowing in as the Aggies lost 2-1 to Copiah-Lincoln in the quarterfinals and then 9-5 to Des Moines Area College, which they had beaten in a mercy-rule win last year in the third round of nationals.
"No one was better than us," Tuck said. "Things just didn't go our way."
Tuck hit home runs in each of the last two games.
West's big moment at nationals was hitting a triple in the second-round win against Kirkwood College.
Tuck and West said the national tournament complex wasn't as good as the place where the NJCAA Division II national tournament was hosted last year at Oxford, Ala.
"They didn't have a signature field," West said. "They said they had a signature field."
Tuck and West said the fields were terrible and the outfield fence was 10 feet farther than they were used to. They said the fields were the level of quality of youth travel softball, whereas a higher quality of field is expected for the college level.
"JuCo doesn't get the credit it deserves," West said.
Tuck, West and Damato will remember having the longest single-season college softball winning streak.
"It was pretty cool," Damato said. "it would have been better if we were 61-0, but I guess 58-2 is still kind of cool."
Tuck, Damato and West loved being around their teammates during practices and games. They spent many early-morning workouts, practices and game days together and shared 17 hours on a bus together from Tishomingo to Spartanburg, S.C. for nationals.
Players gained replenishment from the snack wagon after games.
"Slim Jims give me power," Damato said.
West had a dog, a black lab, that was always around the team.
"It's going to be different," she said. "I had to pass him down."
The team did not break as many bats this year as it did during Tuck, Damato and West's freshman year. MSC head coach Aaron Mullens decided to switch from the Ghost bats primarily used last year to buying XLT bats. Tuck said that she, like Mullens, prefers XLT bats.
Not only did Tuck get named a National Fast-Pitch Coaches Association All-American for a second straight year after being 19th in NJCAA DII with 20 home runs and posting an .854 slugging percentage, but she also received a Rawlings NJCAA DII Gold Glove Award for defensive excellence.
Tuck and West will take their college softball careers together to Southwestern Oklahoma State University, where they will be joined by four other MSC Aggies. Damato, who will go to the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith to study business, said she will catch some of their games. Tuck and West said Damato will be "an honorable Bulldog."
Tuck and West said they will be part of a rebuilding effort under second-year SWOSU head coach Jessica Boone. SWOSU went 12-40 this season and had its last winning season in 2012. Tuck and West said they will get SWOSU back to winning, saying this will be the next winning season.
"They're rebuilding the program," Tuck said, with West adding, "I'm not saying that we're going to change the program, but with the work ethic we have, it'll help the program. With the group we have going and two [University of Arkansas} Rich Mountain, it'll be better."
West said it will be different at SWOSU due to the NCAA time limits on practice, whereas NJCAA does not have time limits on team activities. She said they aren't worried about going into a program that does not have the established winning culture like MSC does.
Season stats
Tuck: 59 games, 178 at bats, .410 batting average, .475 on-base percentage, an .854 slugging percentage (42nd in NJCAA Division II), 20 home runs (19th in DII), 64 RBIs (39th in DII), 17 doubles, 1 triple, 8 steals, 1 HBP and 81 assists (57th in DII).
Damato: .325 batting average, .389 on-base percentage, 114 at bats, 32 runs, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 24 RBIs, 10 walks, 11 stolen bases, 1 HBP, 8 double plays turned (39th in NJCAA DII), 77 assists (70th in DII).
West: 26 games, 18 at bats, 12 runs, .278 batting average, .567 on-base percentage, .556 slugging percentage, 1 double, 2 triples, 12 walks, 3 steals.