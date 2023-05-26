Kenzie Tuck of Pocola hit two home runs for Murray State College in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament on Thursday, but the Aggies lost twice and were eliminated.
Tuck hit a home run in the sixth inning in a quarterfinal against Copiah-Lincoln to get MSC within 2-1, but the Aggies ended up losing by that score.
Tuck hit a home run in the fifth inning against Des Moines Area College to get the Aggies within 6-4, but MSC lost 9-5 and was eliminated. Sophomore Emma Damato of Pocola drove in a run by reaching base on a fielder's choice in the fourth inning.
Tuck finished 2-for-2. She had four runs batted in across four games in the NJCAA nationals. Tuck, a sophomore, finished the season with 20 home runs (tied for 19th in NJCAA Division II. She totaled 26 home runs in her two years for MSC.
The Aggies had started the season with 58 straight wins before their two losses on Thursday.