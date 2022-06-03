Kenzie Tuck of Pocola was named an NJCAA Division II First-Team All-American after helping Murray State College to its first softball national championship game appearance as a freshman. Tuck made it as an at-large third baseman and was one of two MSC players on the First Team as the National Fastpitch Coaches Association released the list on Friday.
Tuck hit .425 with a .487 on-base percentage, a .695 slugging percentage, an MSC record six triples (15th in NJCAA DII), six home runs, 49 RBIs, 23 walks and 12 stolen bases. She had four hits, including a home run, a walk and eight RBIs in the national tournament.
Tuck helped MSC finish with the 13th-best slugging percentage in NJCAA Division II.