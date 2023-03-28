Pocola home run celebration vs. Spiro

Pocola's Allyssa Parker (00) celebrates a home run with Kail Chitwood (8) and Kylee Merritt (21) on Tuesday against Spiro.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Poteau and Spiro's baseball teams advanced their spotless starts in district play.

Poteau (11-3, 8-0 District 4A-8) beat Sallisaw on the road with a complete-game three-hitter by Aiden Sockey as he threw 14 strikeouts. Spiro (9-2, 8-0 District 3A-7) blew out Checotah at home with a 13-run second inning.

