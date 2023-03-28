Poteau and Spiro's baseball teams advanced their spotless starts in district play.
Poteau (11-3, 8-0 District 4A-8) beat Sallisaw on the road with a complete-game three-hitter by Aiden Sockey as he threw 14 strikeouts. Spiro (9-2, 8-0 District 3A-7) blew out Checotah at home with a 13-run second inning.
The Bulldogs are the only 3A-7 team without a district loss. Poteau is one of three 4A-8 teams without a district loss, along with Fort Gibson (8-3, 6-0 district) and Stigler (5-2, 4-0 district).
Also, Panama's Brex Caldwell threw a no-hitter against Gore, striking out 18 of the 21 batters he faced.
Pocola softball (ranked first in Class 4A) reached 10-0 with a home win, and Red Oak (ranked first in Class A) reached 11-0.
Buffalo Valley 14, LeFlore 2
Caney 10, Buffalo Valley 6
Talihina 17, Smithville 7