Hoping to keep their bowl hopes alive, the Tulsa Golden Hurricane knew it was going to need to pull an upset off Saturday at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium against No. 19 Tulane. It was unsuccessful, not even close.
As usual, TU fell behind early and could not overcome a well-disciplined Tulane squad. Unlike the previous weekend, it could not score as often. The result was a 27-13 loss to the team standing in first place in the American Athletic Conference.
The Golden Hurricane (3-6 overall, 1-4 in the AAC) could not prevent the Green Wave (8-1, 5-0) from converting on third and fourth down when it needed to and it led to giving up scores.
Tulane thrived most on the ground with two runners going over the century mark. Tyjae Spears led the Green Wave with 157 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown. Shaadie Clayton-Johnson ran for 106 yards on 14 handoffs.
Discipline was also a factor as the Green Wave was only flagged once for 15 yards while a Tulsa was penalized five times for 44.
Michael Pratt threw two TDs and 125 yards on 11-of-19 attempts for Tulane.
Braylon Braxton was playing at quarterback for Tulsa in place of an injured David Brin. He totaled 146 yards and a touchdown on 13-of-25 attempts but was also sacked four times, compared to just twice for Pratt.
Deneric Prince led TU in rushing with just 55 yards on 14 carries.
Tulane got the ball first. A big 55-yard run by Spears set up a 10-yard touchdown from Pratt to tight end Tyrick James.
“I thought our team played hard," Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery said. "I thought we came out of the gates a little bit better. This is a team that has been just completely lighting it up early in the game. I thought our guys did a better job coming out and controlling that part of it."
The Golden Hurricane responded on their first drive with Zack Long booting a 46-yard field goal straight through the uprights to make it a 7-3 game.
Tulane would use the next five minutes of the clock to add a 20-yard field goal from Ambrosio Valentino, and it was a seven-point game again at 10-3. That's where it stood when the opening 15 minutes ended.
Spears broke through a hole up the middle for 34 yards to the end zone with 6:10 left in the second quarter, and Tulsa was down in a 17-3 hole.
Tulsa got the break it needed when Kendarin Ray intercepted a Tulane pass, taking it back to the Tulane 28-yard line. It was the only turnover of the game.
On the next play, Baxton threw a pass to Juan Carlos Santana barely within the corner edge of the end zone. The Hurricane were down 17-10 with five seconds left before the break.
“You know, the big play right before half with K-Ray's interception and then the big touchdown right after, that (was) good momentum for us,” Montgomery said.
After a TU punt to start the second half, Tulane drove again, converted on third downs, and scored as Pratt hit Shae Wyatt wide-open in the end zone. The Green Wave was up 24-10.
The Hurricane countered with a 12-play drive, taking more than 4:30 off the clock, but could only muster a 40-yard field goal by Long.
A 33-yard field goal by Ambrosio with 51 seconds left in the game was the only scoring in the fourth quarter.
Tulsa must win out to have a shot to play in a bowl game, but by the looks of its remaining schedule, the chances of pulling it off appear doubtful.
The Golden Hurricane move on the road to play Memphis for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff Thursday on ESPN at the Liberty Bowl. Although TU is a game behind the Tigers (4-5, 2-4) in the lower echelon of the AAC standings, it has trouble winning there in the past. Tulsa won last year’s game 35-29 at home, but Memphis won the last meeting at the Liberty Bowl 47-21 in 2018.
South Florida comes to town on Nov. 18 for the Hurricane’s last home game of the 2022 season, slated for 8 p.m. on ESPN2. The Bulls (1-8, 0-5) look to be Tulsa’s only winnable game left on the schedule.
Then it’s on to Houston for the regular-season finale Nov. 26. The Cougars (5-4, 3-2) are now tied for third place after a 77-63 loss — yes, 77-63 — to SMU, in a record-setting game for most points scored in regulation in FBS history. Tulsa has also struggled in the past at Houston. The Cougars have won the last three meetings, including a 45-10 rout at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium last year, and 41-26 in 2018 — the last time they played in Houston. The 2020 game, which was scheduled for the Cougars’ home venue, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.