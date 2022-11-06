Hoping to keep their bowl hopes alive, the Tulsa Golden Hurricane knew it was going to need to pull an upset off Saturday at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium against No. 19 Tulane. It was unsuccessful, not even close.
As usual, TU fell behind early and could not overcome a well-disciplined Tulane squad. Unlike the previous weekend, it could not score as often. The result was a 27-13 loss to the team standing in first place in the American Athletic Conference.

