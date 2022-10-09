ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Navy jumped out to an early lead and continued to play its most consistent football throughout in a 51-21 victory over Tulsa on Saturday afternoon in front of 30,658 fans at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
Tulsa fell to 2-4 overall and 0-2 in the American Athletic Conference, while Navy improved to 2-3 and 1-2 in league play.
