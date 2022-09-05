LARAMIE, Wyo. –– Wyoming claimed a 40-37 victory over Tulsa in a wild overtime game Saturday afternoon in front of 20,574 fans at War Memorial Stadium.
In regulation, the lead changed five times. Tulsa led by 10 points 34-24 after an early fourth-quarter scor, but the Cowboys tied it on back-to-back scores within five minutes and then scored the game-winning touchdown.
The overtime amounted to three field goals. Tulsa took a 37-34 lead on its first possession, Wyoming knotted the score and then made it 40-37 before Tulsa’s 43-yard field goal attempt went wide left, giving the Cowboys the victory.
Tulsa’s David Brin threw for a career-high 460 yards and three touchdowns with three of his receivers going for over 100 yards. Tulsa outgained the Cowboys 521 to 399 yards, but a defensive and special team’s touchdown by the Cowboys was a big factor in the home teams win.
The Cowboys (1-1) scored on Tulsa’s first possession of the game for a 7-0 lead when they recovered a fumble in the end zone.
To start the second half, the Cowboys scored on a blocked punt after Tulsa’s first second-half possession as Wyoming ran in for a four-point lead at 24-20.
The Golden Hurricane (0-1) responded by marching 75 yards in nine plays to retake the lead at 27-24 with 8:12 on the third-quarter clock.
Brin found JuanCarlos Santana for a 41-yard touchdown strike on third-and-10.
Two possessions later, Brin found Keylon Stokes for a 19-yard touchdown, capping a 55-yard, eight-play drive and giving the Hurricane a 34-24 lead with 14:54 remaining in the contest.
Wyoming’s John Hoyland’s 55-yard field goal with 10:53 on the clock cut Tulsa’s lead to seven points at 34-27, capping an eight-play, 37-yard drive.
Tulsa had a chance to get back to a 10-point lead but missed a 49-yard field goal. Minutes later, Wyoming tied the score at 34-all on a 51-yard TD pass to cap a 69-yard, three-play drive with 6:19 left to play.
Wyoming marched deep in Tulsa territory with ;ess two minutes to play before the Hurricane recovered a fumble
A 33-yard reception by stokes was knocked out of his hands giving the ball back to the Cowboys with 1:20 to play.
The Cowboys looked to win the game in regulation but a 44-yard field goal hit the right upright, thus forcing overtime.
Wyoming led 10-3 after the first quarter of play with the first coming off a Tulsa fumble that Wyoming’s Easton Gibbs recovered in the end zone.
The Hurricane took the subsequent possession 62 yards in 13 plays and settled for a Zack Long 32-yard field goal.
The Cowboys took the kickoff 67 yards in 13 plays and also had to settle for a field goal as the Hurricane defense came up with a big stop on third-and-1 as Kendarin Ray stopped Titus Swen for a 2-yard loss.
After another defensive stop, the Tulsa offense went 77 yards in 11 plays as Steven Anderson’s scored on a 1-yard run, tying the game at 10 following the PAT.
On Tulsa’s next possession, starting from its own 5-yard line, Isaiah Epps 54-yard catch and run put Tulsa at the 10-yard line but the Hurricane couldn’t get it into the end zone and had to settle for a Long 26-yard field goal. The scoring drive covered 86 yards in 10 plays and gave the Hurricane a 13-10 lead with 2:48 remaining in the first half.
After Wyoming took a 17-13 with 57 seconds left in the first half on a 48-yard pass to Will Pelissier from Andrew Peasley, capping a 75-yard drive. It was Tulsa’s turn to see if the Golden Hurricane could put points on the board before intermission.
The Hurricane marched down the field in just 49 seconds for a 75-yard, five-play scoring drive that culminated in a 5-yard Brin pass to Malachai Jones to put Tulsa ahead 20-17 going into halftime.
At the half, Tulsa held the yardage edge, 283-161, in total offense with 261 yards coming through the air.

