LARAMIE, Wyo. –– Wyoming claimed a 40-37 victory over Tulsa in a wild overtime game Saturday afternoon in front of 20,574 fans at War Memorial Stadium.In regulation, the lead changed five times. Tulsa led by 10 points 34-24 after an early fourth-quarter scor, but the Cowboys tied it on back-to-back scores within five minutes and then scored the game-winning touchdown.The overtime amounted to three field goals. Tulsa took a 37-34 lead on its first possession, Wyoming knotted the score and then made it 40-37 before Tulsa’s 43-yard field goal attempt went wide left, giving the Cowboys the victory.Tulsa’s David Brin threw for a career-high 460 yards and three touchdowns with three of his receivers going for over 100 yards. Tulsa outgained the Cowboys 521 to 399 yards, but a defensive and special team’s touchdown by the Cowboys was a big factor in the home teams win.The Cowboys (1-1) scored on Tulsa’s first possession of the game for a 7-0 lead when they recovered a fumble in the end zone.To start the second half, the Cowboys scored on a blocked punt after Tulsa’s first second-half possession as Wyoming ran in for a four-point lead at 24-20.The Golden Hurricane (0-1) responded by marching 75 yards in nine plays to retake the lead at 27-24 with 8:12 on the third-quarter clock.Brin found JuanCarlos Santana for a 41-yard touchdown strike on third-and-10.Two possessions later, Brin found Keylon Stokes for a 19-yard touchdown, capping a 55-yard, eight-play drive and giving the Hurricane a 34-24 lead with 14:54 remaining in the contest.Wyoming’s John Hoyland’s 55-yard field goal with 10:53 on the clock cut Tulsa’s lead to seven points at 34-27, capping an eight-play, 37-yard drive.Tulsa had a chance to get back to a 10-point lead but missed a 49-yard field goal. Minutes later, Wyoming tied the score at 34-all on a 51-yard TD pass to cap a 69-yard, three-play drive with 6:19 left to play.Wyoming marched deep in Tulsa territory with ;ess two minutes to play before the Hurricane recovered a fumbleA 33-yard reception by stokes was knocked out of his hands giving the ball back to the Cowboys with 1:20 to play.The Cowboys looked to win the game in regulation but a 44-yard field goal hit the right upright, thus forcing overtime.Wyoming led 10-3 after the first quarter of play with the first coming off a Tulsa fumble that Wyoming’s Easton Gibbs recovered in the end zone.The Hurricane took the subsequent possession 62 yards in 13 plays and settled for a Zack Long 32-yard field goal.The Cowboys took the kickoff 67 yards in 13 plays and also had to settle for a field goal as the Hurricane defense came up with a big stop on third-and-1 as Kendarin Ray stopped Titus Swen for a 2-yard loss.After another defensive stop, the Tulsa offense went 77 yards in 11 plays as Steven Anderson’s scored on a 1-yard run, tying the game at 10 following the PAT.On Tulsa’s next possession, starting from its own 5-yard line, Isaiah Epps 54-yard catch and run put Tulsa at the 10-yard line but the Hurricane couldn’t get it into the end zone and had to settle for a Long 26-yard field goal. The scoring drive covered 86 yards in 10 plays and gave the Hurricane a 13-10 lead with 2:48 remaining in the first half.After Wyoming took a 17-13 with 57 seconds left in the first half on a 48-yard pass to Will Pelissier from Andrew Peasley, capping a 75-yard drive. It was Tulsa’s turn to see if the Golden Hurricane could put points on the board before intermission.The Hurricane marched down the field in just 49 seconds for a 75-yard, five-play scoring drive that culminated in a 5-yard Brin pass to Malachai Jones to put Tulsa ahead 20-17 going into halftime.At the half, Tulsa held the yardage edge, 283-161, in total offense with 261 yards coming through the air.
