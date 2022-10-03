Tulsa loses conference opener to Cincinnati
As it always does in the underdog role, Tulsa played hard and tough in a big game but could not pull out the upset in a 31-21 loss to Cincinnati on Saturday night on Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
By virtue of the win, the Bearcats (4-1 overall, 1-0 in conference play), a qualifier of last year’s College Football Playoff, returned to The Associated Press poll for the first time since losing its season opener at Arkansas. It came in at No. 24 after the latest poll was released Sunday.
