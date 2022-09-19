There would be no rallies, no hanging on this time.
Tulsa took the lead early and kept adding on in an electrifying performance to defeat Jacksonville State 54-17 Saturday night at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium.
Golden Hurricane quarterback Davis Brin had a spectacular performance, throwing four touchdowns and 426 yards on 27 completions out of 35 attempts. Keylon Stokes was the top receiver with nine catches for 153 yards and a TD.
The TU defense would not allow the Gamecocks an inch in the first half, only allowing a field goal.
“First of all, I thought our football team had the right mindset all week,” Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery said. “(I) thought we improved in some areas. (We) really came out and attacked the field I thought early in the ball game and had some really good things going on. I thought it was a three-phase win for us — offensively, defensively, special teams. Everybody contributed to it."
Steven Anderson scored first for Tulsa (2-1) with a 4-yard touchdown run, capping the first drive of the game with 8:27 left in the first quarter.
With Jacksonville State (3-1) forced to punt from its own 7-yard-line, the Golden Hurricane (2-1) increased their lead to 9-0, when a bad snap went out of the end zone and into the crowd. A 44-yard field from Zack Long made it 12-0, and that’s where the score stood at the close of the first quarter.
TU middle linebacker Justin Wright made a pick off Jacksonville State QB Aaron McLaughlin less than a minute into the second quarter. That set up the Golden Hurricane‘s third touchdown of the game, another 4-yarder by Anderson to give the hosts a 19-0 advantage. Then, Brin’s onslaught of passing TDs dazzled the crowd.
The first was a short 7-yard pass to Jordan Ford with nearly 8½ minutes to go before halftime. On the next Tulsa possession, Brin hit JuanCarlos Santana for a 31-yard TD, and it was 33-0.
“I was really excited about the rhythm that we found, especially early on," Brin said. "That just comes back to taking what the defense gives me, and those deep shots will come — and they did. (I'm) just really proud of the way we executed."
The Gamecocks got on the board with a 46-yard field goal by Alen Karajic with just more than two minutes left before the break.
Tulsa did not take its foot off the gas. With a first down on its own 36-yard line, Brin connected with Santana on a deep pass to the Jacksonville State 17. On the next play, Brin tossed to Isaiah Epps from that distance, and it was 40-3 at intermission.
Brin's last passing score of the night came with 6:05 left in the third as got his longest of the night, from 46 yards away to Stokes, making it 47-10.
“It's really a privilege to have those guys be able to make plays and having four of them, and J. (Jordan) Ford caught a touchdown also,” Brin said. “I mean, those guys are tremendous, and we've been just growing in our chemistry. Being able to spread the ball around is definitely just a privilege like I said.”
“That's a good football team in Jacksonville State," Montgomery said. "(The Gamecocks are) very well coached, so we knew we had our hands full. I was just proud of the way our guys came out and executed. It was good to be able to get a lot of guys in the ball game, get some first experiences in and let them play. So, that's going to play dividends for us later.”