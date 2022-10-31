For the past two years, Tulsa had fallen behind SMU before coming back to pull out a victory. That wasn’t the case Saturday when the teams met at Chapman Stadium.The Golden Hurricane fell behind by 17 points before halftime and trailed by as much as 25 through the end of the third quarter before dropping a 45-34 loss to the visiting Mustangs.Playing catch-up all day hurt Tulsa, along with two costly fumbles and not being able to stop the pass.“We just dug ourselves too big of a hole early in the first half,” Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery said. “We had the one drive in there that we really executed at a good level. We just weren’t consistent enough offensively in the first half. Defensively, explosive plays hurt us early.“I thought we did some better things in the second half,” Montgomery said. “But, again, we couldn't really ever get ourselves to climb back in it. Had a little bit more opportunity there late, and we just weren't able to finish it off.”With both teams having identical records going in, the game was important for TU (3-5 overall, 1-3 in the American Athletic Conference) to win and an opportunity to move up a notch in the conference standings. The loss keeps them standing in ninth place in the 11-team AAC. Hopes for a bowl are also not looking as good for Tulsa due to three of its remaining four opponents ranked higher in the standings.Next is Tulane (7-1), who the Hurricane have at home this coming Saturday, but will be a tall order since the Green Wave now sit in first place in the AAC after previously-ranked Cincinnati lost to UCF. Tulane also owns a win against Kansas State, which now stands in second place in the Big 12.Tulsa continues its schedule with a Thursday trip (Nov. 10) to Memphis (4-4, 2-3) follows.As for the game, the Mustangs (4-4, 2-2) scored on their first two possessions, including the first play of the game, where Preston Stone threw deep to Rashee Rice, who then raced down the field to the end zone for a 75-yard touchdown. Stone played in place of starter Tanner Mordecai, who was injured the previous week.Tyler Lavine would score the first of three TDs he made on the day from one yard on the Mustangs' second drive and it was 14-0 less than five minutes into the game.Tulsa finally got its offense in gear on the next possession, moving 75 yards in eight plays, finishing it off as Davis Brin completed a 7-yard TD to Isaiah Epps.SMU went on to lead 24-7 at halftime.TU came out fired up in the second half, but could not overcome the control SMU established in the first half. With possession first, it drove and scored with Braylon Braxton getting in the end zone from a yard. But the extra point was blocked by Elijah Chatman and it was 24-13.However, the third quarter would be a back-and-forth scoring match. Each time the Hurricane scored, SMU answered. With two big pass plays setting it up, Levine got his third TD of the game, this time from two yards and Tulsa was now facing an 18-point deficit.The Hurricane would keep fighting, driving again for another TD as Brin ran in a 21-yard keeper and it was 31-20.The visitors from Dallas drove in 11 plays, scoring with Rice scoring his second TD of the day via a 6-yard reception from Kevin Jennings. When Tulsa got the ball back, SMU quickly for another TD as Chatman, the same guy who blocked an early extra point, scooped up a fumble by Deneric Prince for a 23-yard return to the goal line and it was 45-20 with under a minute left in the third quarter.Tulsa still did not give up.Braxton would throw TD passes of 50 yards to Keylon Stokes and nine to Jordan Ford in the final period. A rally still looked hopeful, but TU couldn’t do anything more.
Tulsa unable to comeback vs. SMU
- By Mike Moguin Sports Correspondent
