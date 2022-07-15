Zane Collins and Hazen Sparks of Talihina, both of whom are Buffalo Valley High School students, qualified for Friday night's final round of the International Finals Youth Rodeo at the Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center in Shawnee.
Sparks totaled 11.3 seconds in steer wrestling, including 7.2 seconds in Go-round 1 and 4.1 seconds in Go-round 2, which had him sixth in the average after Go-round 2 finished Friday morning. He was 1.1 seconds outside the top five in the average and 2.6 seconds away from the lead.
Collins and Nicholas Lovins of Canadian, Texas, totaled 14.7 seconds in team roping, including 8.2 seconds in Go-round 1 and 6.5 seconds in Go-round 2, which had them seventh in the average at the end of Go-round 2 on Friday. They were 0.2 seconds away from the top five and 0.8 seconds away from the lead.
Contestants must place in the top 15 in the average for their categories to make the short round.
The IFYR is the biggest and richest youth rodeo in the world. A total of 965 entries from 32 states comprise this year's field.