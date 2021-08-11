The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association approved new football districts for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, with two LeFlore County teams dropping down a class. Here's a look at the districts and a comparison with the current districts.
Poteau's District 4A-4 district opponents: Broken Bow, Stilwell, Sallisaw, Hilldale, Fort Gibson, Ada, Madill (Ada and Madill will replace current district foes Tulsa McLain Science and Tech and Muldrow).
District 2A-6: Spiro, Heavener, Hugo, Idabel, Eufaula, Antlers, Valliant, Wilburton (Spiro and Heavener will move from District 2A-5, which also has Cascia Hall, Keys, Panama, Roland and Vian).
District A-8: Panama, Pocola, Talihina, Canadian, Gore, Haskell, Porter, Sallisaw Central (While dropping down from Class 2A, Panama, Pocola and Haskell replace Colcord, Hulbert and Warner).
District B-6: Arkoma, Keota, Cave Springs, Welch, Foyil and Gans (Foyil and Welch replace Dewar and Summit Christian).