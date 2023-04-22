Carl Albert State College's baseball team won its games in different games while sweeping National Park College at home on Saturday.
The Vikings (17-31, 10-18 Region 2) rallied to an 18-11 Game 1 win after giving up seven runs in the top of the first inning.
Preston Curtis hit a home run over the right field wall in the bottom of the first inning.
Three runs in the bottom of the second and one in the third put CASC within 7-5.
Braden Riggs of Spiro hit a two-run home run to get the Vikings within 10-9 as the team scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth.
A run-scoring triple by Trey Migi tied it in the fifth and sparked a seven-run frame.
Curtis went 4-for-4 with three RBIs. Riggs was 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs. Colton Sagely and Connor Wyatt both had two hits and three RBIs. Izac Sizemore hit 2-for-2 with two walks and an RBI.
The Vikings, which are 12-8 at home, won 13-2 in Game 2 with Trey Jordan holding NPC to one hit in five scoreless innings as the starter.
Jordan threw eight strikeouts and allowed three walks.
Riggs hit a three-run home run in a five-run bottom of the second inning for a 7-0 lead. Colton Sagely homered in the sixth.
Riggs also walked twice. Curtis went 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs. Trey Migi had a hit, three walks and an RBI. Reed Carroll also walked thrice and drove in a run.
CASC will head to Tishomingo on Thursday for a doubleheader with Murray State College, starting at 1 p.m.