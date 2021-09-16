Here's a brief look at local golf tournaments through mid-October.
The Poteau Valley Humane Society’s sixth annual Putt for Paws Golf Tournament will be Friday at Wolf Ridge Country Club. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. with tee-off at 10 a.m. Lunch will be provided at noon. The cost is $240 for a four-person team. Mulligans are available for two for $10.
Prizes will be awarded to the first-, second- and third-place teams.
For more information or to pre-register, contact Rita Michaeli at 918-649-0211. Registration forms can be found on the Poteau Valley Humane Society Facebook page and mailed to P.O. Box 15, Poteau, OK, 74953.
The Jeff Shockley Memorial Golf Tournament will be 9 a.m. Sept. 24 at Wolf Ridge Country Club. Check-in is at 8 a.m. The cost for a four-person team is $250. Proceeds benefit the Jeff Shockley Memorial Carl Albert State College Scholarship Fund and Jeff Shockley Community Development Fund.
Click here to register your team.
A seniors golf tournament will take place at Wolf Ridge Country Club on Oct. 8. This is for men and women ages 50 to 100 and supporst the Walk to End Alszheimer’s.
The tournament is a two-person 18-hole scramble. The fee is $120 per team to be paid in cash only. Check-in is at 9:30 a.m. It’s a shotgun start at 10 a.m. For more information, contact Linda Lancaster at 918-658-4788.