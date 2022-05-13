Upcoming sports camps in Howe, Pocola: available to students of any school
Pocola’s boys basketball camp will be Thursday and Friday at the Pocola High School gym for boys from any school entering first through sixth grade.
The first- and second-grade portion is 9-10:30 a.m. The third- through sixth-grade part is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The cost is $25 if signed up and paid by Friday and $30 at the camp. All campers will receive a shirt.
Offensive and defensive fundamentals will be taught, and there will be competitive games.
• • •
Howe is hosting a girls basketball camp May 23-25 that is open to female students of any school. The cost is $50 and includes a shirt. The camp is open to girls entering fourth through ninth grade.
The camp will focus on individual skill development, teaching skills that will be used in practices every day.
Contact Chris Brown at 918-658-8256 with any questions. Click here to reach the online form.
• • •
The Pocola softball camp will be May 24-25 at the Pocola High School softball field from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. The cost is $40 and includes a shirt.
Girls entering pre-kindergarten through eighth grade from any school can participate. Return the form to Jennifer Jerrell or Christi Smith.
