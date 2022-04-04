LeFlore County Baseball Tournament games scheduled for Monday were postponed. The first LCT game in Whitesboro between Howe and Talihina made it to the top of the second inning before play was suspended.
The games that were scheduled for Panama originally and then moved to Town Creek Park in Poteau were postponed until Tuesday due to rain. Following are the games currently slated for Tuesday in Whitesboro:
Howe vs. Talihina 2 p.m.
Wister vs. Howe-Talihina winner 4 p.m.
LeFlore vs. Bokoshe 6 p.m., winner vs. Poteau 8 p.m.
Following are the games currently scheduled for Tuesday in Poteau:
Panama vs. Arkoma 2 p.m., winner vs. Heavener 4 p.m.
Pocola vs. Cameron 6 p.m., winner vs. Spiro 8 p.m.