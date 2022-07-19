Last week, Carl Albert State College hired Austin Jarvis, a veteran of high-school baseball coaching, as its new assistant coach under Paul Pulley.
Jarvis coached Victory Christian for the past three years in his second stint at the Tulsa area private school. He guided them to the state quarterfinals in Class 3A this spring and the state semifinals last year.
Jarvis also had coaching stops at Bartlesville, Ada, Jay and Rivercrest. He coached Ada to its first ever bi-district title in 2018.
CASC, which went 23-36 this year and won one of three games in the NJCAA Division II Region 2 postseason tournament, also added Peyton Kendrick as a grad assistant. Kendrick, a Mountain View, Ark., native, played at Central Baptist College in Conway, Ark.