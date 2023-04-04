Carl Albert State College's baseball team came from behind to beat Eastern Oklahoma State College 8-7 at home on Tuesday.
The Vikings trailed 7-4 after a three-run Mountaineer top of the sixth. Then, CASC scored two runs each in the bottom of the sixth and seventh, going on to hold EOSC silent for the last three frames. Trey Migi hit a two-run single in the seventh to put the Vikings ahead.
CASC's Bailey Mattingly threw three scoreless innings to finish the game.
Migi went 4-for-5 with six RBIs. Colton Sagely was 2-for-5 with an RBI. Zach Burnes had a hit, a walk and an RBI.
For EOSC, Matt Holzhammer of Wister had a hit, a walk and an RBI.
The Vikings bounced back from being swept 8-5, 15-12 at home by South Arkansas Community College on Saturday.
CASC (10-26) will play a home doubleheader against Southern Arkansas University Tech on Thursday, starting at 1 p.m.