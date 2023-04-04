Carl Albert State College's baseball team came from behind to beat Eastern Oklahoma State College 8-7 at home on Tuesday.

The Vikings trailed 7-4 after a three-run Mountaineer top of the sixth. Then, CASC scored two runs each in the bottom of the sixth and seventh, going on to hold EOSC silent for the last three frames. Trey Migi hit a two-run single in the seventh to put the Vikings ahead.

