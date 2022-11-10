Caden Warren for CASC

Carl Albert State College's Caden Warren battles NEO's Richard Mack.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor
Carl Albert State College’s men’s wrestling team lost the Battle of Valhalla 34-6 to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M on Thursday in a dual that saw a couple of matches that could have made the margin closer.
“They’re a great team. They’ve been around for a long time. Coach Renfro does a great job, and they’ve got some tough kids,” CASC head coach Jake Lords said. “I was proud. We came out and battled. We still did some things we shouldn’t have. We’ll fix those mistakes.”

