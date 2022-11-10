Vikings edged in swing matches while losing Battle of Valhalla
By Tom Firme Sports Editor
-
- Updated
- Comments
Carl Albert State College’s men’s wrestling team lost the Battle of Valhalla 34-6 to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M on Thursday in a dual that saw a couple of matches that could have made the margin closer.
“They’re a great team. They’ve been around for a long time. Coach Renfro does a great job, and they’ve got some tough kids,” CASC head coach Jake Lords said. “I was proud. We came out and battled. We still did some things we shouldn’t have. We’ll fix those mistakes.”
