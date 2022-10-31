Carl Albert State College's men's cross country team earned fourth place in the NJCAA Division II Region 2 meet on Saturday.
Yeremi Camacho Vazquez of Wister led the team with a seventh-place finish in 28:26.1 on the 8K course.
Memphis Elrod was 17th in 30:14. Brady Billingsley was 22nd in 31:33. Juan Mendieta was 24th in 31:59. Caleb Berger of Shady Point was 26th in 32:10.9, followed one spot later by Brady Allen in 32:27. Johnathan Figueroa was 30th in 34:22.4.
CASC had 92 points and was 17 away from third-place University of Arkansas-Rich Mountain.
In the women's 5K, Sydney Bowers crossed the line fourth in 22:40. Cameron Brantley finished seventh in 23:12.
Mikalynn Camp was 18th in 25:15. Maura Tecla of Poteau was 23rd in 27:12.
