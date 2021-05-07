Carl Albert State College's baseball team won one of two games in a doubleheader at Western Oklahoma State College on Friday.
The Vikings (27-27, 16-10 Region 2) lost the first game 17-10. Mac Moody, James Irwin and Daylan Whitley hit home runs, but CASC was unable to come back after trailing 13-4 through three innings.
CASC won the second game 7-5. Moody went 3-for-5 with double, a home run and three RBIs.
Justice Hayes threw six strikeouts in six innings. Nick Phelps had seven strikeouts in three scoreless relief innings.
CASC will finish its series at WOSC with a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 12 p.m.