Carl Albert State College's baseball team earned a bounce-back win in Game 2 to gain a split with Southern Arkansas University Tech in a doubleheader on Thursday at home.
CASC lost the first game 11-7
After trailing 6-2 at the end of the first inning, the Vikings narrowed it to 8-5 in the bottom of the second inning.
SAU Tech stretched the margin to 11-5 in the top of the sixth.
Trey Migi went 3-for-4. Preston Curtis hit a two-run home run in the first inning and walked. Colton Sagely had a hit and two RBIs. Zach Burnes went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Reed Carroll walked twice. Braden Riggs of Spiro walked.
In Game 2, the Vikings won 6-2.
Trey Migi homered and Chance Noah of Red Oak hit a run-scoring single in the bottom of the fifth for a 2-0 lead.
After SAU Tech tied it at 2 in the top of the sixth, CASC retook the lead in the bottom of the seventh as Lex Simon hit an RBI double and Connor Wyatt knocked a two-run single.
Sagely drove in Curtis with a double in the eighth.
Curtis, Wyatt and Zach Burnes each went 2-for-4. Sagely went 3-for-4. Riggs walked three times. Matthew Winters allowed four hits and a walk while throwing four strikeouts in 5.1 innings.
CASC (11-27) has a road doubleheader against SAU Tech on Friday, starting at noon.
