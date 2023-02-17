Carl Albert State College's baseball team swept a home doubleheader against Oklahoma Christian University JV on Friday.
First, CASC (3-6) won 14-2. Preston Curtis hit a home run. Braden Riggs of Spiro went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on poteaudailynews.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 3 Months
|$23.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 12 Months
|$80.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 1 Month
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 3 Months
|$26.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 12 Months
|$86.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 3 Months
|$30.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 6 Months
|$55.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 12 Months
|$99.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on PoteauDailyNews.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$7.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$18.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$32.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$62.00
|for 365 days
Carl Albert State College's baseball team swept a home doubleheader against Oklahoma Christian University JV on Friday.
First, CASC (3-6) won 14-2. Preston Curtis hit a home run. Braden Riggs of Spiro went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
The Vikings won 9-1 in Game 2, leading 8-0 by the fifth inning. Trey Migi went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs. Reed Carroll went 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Connor Wyatt went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and a home run. Lex Simon had a hit and two walks. Braden Riggs of Spiro went 1-for-3.
Connor Martin threw three hitless innings as the starter with five strikeouts.
Starting for CASC in Game 2 was McCade Moody, going 2.2 innings with three strikeouts. Chance Noah of Red Oak followed with 1.1 scoreless relief innings. Bailey Mattingly threw two hitless innings with three strikeouts. Caleb Eakle went the last inning with two strikeouts.
Next, CASC heads to the Babe Howard Classic in Millington, Tenn., from Feb. 24-25, starting with Iowa Central Community College on Feb. 24 at 1 p.m. The Vikings will be back home March 4 with a doubleheader against Labette Community College, starting at noon.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.