Carl Albert State College's baseball team was swept in a doubleheader at Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa on Thursday.
The Vikings lost 6-0 in Game 1.
Zach Esquivel and Trey Migi both had two hits as CASC (7-21) totaled seven hits and two walks. Zach Burnes had a hit and a walk.
The Vikings lost 5-2 in Game 2.
They tied it at 2 with an RBI groundout by Burnes in the top of the eighth, but a two-out error in the bottom half of the inning led to three runs. CASC left two runners on base in each of the last two innings.
Burnes went 3-for-4. Chance Noah of Red Oak had a hit and a walk. Colton Sagely went 2-for-3 with a walk. Paxton Pitts was 2-for-5.
CASC returns home on Saturday for a doubleheader against NOC-Tonkawa, starting at 1 p.m.
