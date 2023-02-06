Carl Albert State College's baseball teams were swept in a doubleheader at Rose State College on Saturday despite putting up several runs in the early innings of both games.
CASC (0-4) lost 17-7 despite grabbing a 7-0 lead by the top of the third inning, but lost 17-7.
The Vikings posted three runs in the top of the first inning and four in the top of the third with Conner Wyatt and Kent Carlisle driving in runs with doubles in the third. However, Rose State College dumped 10 runs in the bottom of the third.
The Raiders added seven runs in the next three innings while CASC managed four baserunners in that span.
Wyatt was 1-for-2 with three RBIs. Colton Sagely and Trey Migi both went 2-for-4. Zach Burnes walked, was hit by a pitch and scored twice.
CASC lost 13-10 in Game 2.
Rose State College led 8-1 at the end of the second inning and 10-3 through three frams. CASC posted a three-run fourth to get within 10-6. The Vikings tied it with a Preston Curtis grand slam in the top of the sixth, but the Raiders answered with three runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Wyatt went 3-for-5 with a double. Colton Sagely went 1-for-2 with two walks and an RBI. Curtis was 2-for-4 with a walk. Migi had a hit and a walk. Braden Riggs of Spiro had a hit and an RBI.
Next, CASC has a doubleheader at Oklahoma Christian University on Saturday, starting at 1 p.m. The Vikings' home opener will be Feb. 13 against Connors State College at 1 p.m.