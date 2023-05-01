Carl Albert State College's baseball team was swept this past weekend by Murray State College.
CASC (17-35, 10-22 Region 2) lost Game 1 of a doubleheader at Tishomingo on Friday 9-2. Reed Carroll and Zach Burnes homered for the Vikings' runs. Braden Riggs of Spiro walked.
In Game 2 that day, CASC lost 6-1. Colton Sagely had a hit, a walk and an RBI. Riggs walked.
On Sunday at home, CASC lost Game 1 in a 13-1 rout with Riggs hitting a home run for the team's only run. Sagely and Izac Sizemore had the team's other two hits. Chance Noah of Red Oak threw three strikeouts in 3.2 innings as the starter.
The Vikings gathered their offense in Game 2, but lost 15-12. Trey Migi doubled three times and had four RBIs and a walk. Riggs, Carroll and Preston Curtis homered.
CASC will have its last regular-season series this week, with a home doubleheader against Northern Oklahoma College-Enid on Thursday, starting at 1 p.m. On Sunday, the Vikings head to Enid to take on the Jets in a twinbill that starts at 1 p.m.