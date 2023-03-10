Carl Albert State College's baseball team split a doubleheader on Friday against Western Oklahoma State College in Altus.
Updated: March 10, 2023 @ 10:22 pm
Carl Albert State College's baseball team split a doubleheader on Friday against Western Oklahoma State College in Altus.
The Vikings lost 5-0 in Game 1.
CASC (6-13) left two runners on base in the seventh inning after Braden Riggs of Spiro drew a walk with no outs.
Trey Jordan pitched a six-inning complete game, striking out seven batters while allowing eight hits and a walk. Trey Migi went 2-for-3. Preston Curtis, Reed Carroll and Kent Carlisle also had hits.
In Game 2, the Vikings won 10-4.
A five-run fourth inning gave CASC a 6-1 lead. WOSC scored one in the bottom half of the inning, making it 6-2. CASC posted a run in the sixth and three in the eighth for a 10-2 advantage.
Trey Migi went 3-for-4 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs. Zach Burnes went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs. Paxton Pitts was 2-for-3. Curtis went 2-for-5. Riggs went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI. Jett Frazier struck out four batters while allowing two runs on five hits and five walks in four innings as the starter. Chance Noah of Red Oak allowed two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out five batters in five relief innings. Noah landed 51 of his 67 pitches (76.1 percent) as strikes.
The Vikings play another doubleheader at WOSC on Saturday, starting at noon.
