Carl Albert State College's baseball team went 2-3 between Friday and Sunday, with four of those games decided by four or fewer runs.
The Vikings (8-10) won 5-2 on Friday against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M on the road. Matt Schilling hit a two-run single in the top of the first inning. Chance Noah of Red Oak hit a solo home run in the third for a 3-1 CASC lead. Jon Shaffer hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning.
Shaffer went 3-for-5. Schilling was 2-for-4 with a walk. Dylan Debuty was 3-for-3 with a walk. Bryson Myers of Poteau had one of his best outings for the Vikings, going seven innings while allowing three hits and three walks and throwing four strikeouts.
On Saturday, CASC split a doubleheader against NEO at Miami. First, CASC won 6-2 with a five-run seventh inning.
After Ben McGinnis hit a go-ahead two-run single, Preston Curtis hit a three-run home run.
Curtis went 2-for-3. Debuty had a hit and a walk. Justice Hayes allowed three hits and two walks in six innings.
CASC lost the second game 9-0. Breck Burris went 2-for-3. Curtis walked twice. The Vikings had three hits and three walks.
Matt Holzhammer of Wister threw 3.2 innings as the starter with three strikeouts.
On Sunday, CASC was swept in a road doubleheader at Labette Community College (Kan.).
The Vikings lost the first game 4-0, managing two hits and four walks.
In the top of the seventh inning, Isaac Carroll of Wister walked to load the bases, but Poteau graduate Clay Cross grounded into a fielder's choice to end it.
Shaffer walked twice. Tyler Hankins threw nine strikeouts in five innings as the starter.
Shaffer drove in all three Vikings runs in a 5-3 loss in the second game. He had a run-scoring double in the first inning and drove in two runs while reaching base on an error in the third inning, giving CASC a 3-0 lead. However, two errors led to a five-run fifth inning for Labette.
Next, CASC has a home doubleheader on Thursday against Redlands Community College, starting at 12 p.m.