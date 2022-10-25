Cade Weatherton of Arkoma had a strong run as the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith cross-country teams competed at the University of Arkansas-Huntsville DII Festival Showcase.
Weatherton had his best 8K time this season, finishing in 27:12 (a 5:40-mile pace) while placing 308th. He was the sixth UAFS finisher.
The Lions placed 26th as a team, 39 points away from 25th-place Texas A&M-Texarkana.
On the women's side, Zoe Nesbitt of Poteau finished 231st in 20:29.9. She was also the sixth UAFS finisher as the team placed 19th with 667 points, 133 away from 18th-place Harding.
UAFS will next compete at the Lone Star Conference Championships in Wichita Falls, Texas, on Nov. 5.