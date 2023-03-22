Spiro baseball home run celebration

Spiro's Corbin Miller (13) celebrates a home run with Bryan Hammontree (31) and Dakota Perdue (9).

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Poteau and Spiro's baseball team's earned shutout wins against district foes on Wednesday in games that were postponed from Tuesday due to ran, as they continued their unblemished beginnings to district competition.

Poteau (8-1, 6-0 District 4A-8) won 11-0 at Muldrow as Aiden Sockey and Pierce Ballard combined for a no-hitter. Sockey threw eight strikeouts while going the first 4.1 innings. Ballard finished the fifth inning on the mound.

