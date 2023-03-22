Poteau and Spiro's baseball team's earned shutout wins against district foes on Wednesday in games that were postponed from Tuesday due to ran, as they continued their unblemished beginnings to district competition.
Poteau (8-1, 6-0 District 4A-8) won 11-0 at Muldrow as Aiden Sockey and Pierce Ballard combined for a no-hitter. Sockey threw eight strikeouts while going the first 4.1 innings. Ballard finished the fifth inning on the mound.
Dax Collins went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs. Jagger Dodson went 3-for-3.
Poteau starts the Tiger/Zebra Classic on Thursday in Pryor with a 1:30 p.m. game against Tahlequah and a 6:30 p.m. matchup with Pryor.
Spiro (6-2, 6-0 District 3A-7) won 11-0 against Keys at home.
After leading 4-0 through three innings, the Bulldogs posted a seven-run fourth that included a home run by Corbin Miller.
Gannon Shackleford went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Hunter Sparks doubled twice, walked and drove in a run.
Spiro is the only team still without a loss in District 3A-7 play.
Spiro plays Muldrow at home on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.