Four of the seven area varsity football teams won in Week 1. That includes three new head coaches: Spiro's Brett Davis and first-time head football coaches Jack Armstrong of Arkoma and Chris Ford of Panama. Below are the scores.
Thursday
Panama 22, Sallisaw 13
Poteau JV 43, Talihina 28
Friday
Spiro 18, Hartshorne 10
Arkoma 56, Midway 8
Hackett (Ark.) 36, Pocola 22
Shiloh Christian 27, Poteau 21
Keota 48, Strother 16
Records
Poteau 1-1
Panama 1-0
Pocola 1-1
Spiro 1-0
Arkoma 1-0
Keota 1-0
Heavener 0-1
Talihina 0-1