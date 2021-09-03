Todd Mattox Week 1 run
By John Sullivan

Four of the seven area varsity football teams won in Week 1. That includes three new head coaches: Spiro's Brett Davis and first-time head football coaches Jack Armstrong of Arkoma and Chris Ford of Panama. Below are the scores.

Thursday

Panama 22, Sallisaw 13

Poteau JV 43, Talihina 28

Friday

Spiro 18, Hartshorne 10

Arkoma 56, Midway 8

Hackett (Ark.) 36, Pocola 22

Shiloh Christian 27, Poteau 21

Keota 48, Strother 16

Records

Poteau 1-1

Panama 1-0

Pocola 1-1

Spiro 1-0

Arkoma 1-0

Keota 1-0

Heavener 0-1

Talihina 0-1

