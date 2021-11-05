In Week 10 football, Poteau earned its fourth straight district title and Pocola made the playoffs for the first time in five years. Here's a rundown of Friday's action.
Poteau 59, Broken Bow 16
Poteau (9-1, 7-0 District 4A-4) won its 28th straight district game through the past four seasons and finished the district slate having beaten each district opponent by 28 points or more. Todd Mattox ran for more than 300 yards and four touchdowns. With 4:23 left in the third quarter, Poteau led 42-3.
Pocola 55, Spiro 28
Pocola (6-4, 4-3 District 2A-5) trailed 21-20 late in the second quarter after a touchdown pass from Spiro's Alan McKeefry to Hunter Sparks, but finished the game 35-7 to secure third place in district. Pocola finished in a three-way tie with Roland (7-3, 4-3) and Keys (6-3, 4-3) and took the tiebreaker on marginal points with 22 while Roland has eight and Keys has six. This was the first time Pocola has beaten Spiro in their fifth meeting.
Keota 68, Arkoma 20
Keota's Jance Welch had six touchdowns and two interceptions to key the win for the Lions (6-3, 3-1 District B-6) in the battle for second in the district. Keota earned a home playoff first-rounder with the win. Arkoma (8-2, 3-2 district), which had its night highlighted by Easton Smith's interception return for a touchdown, takes third in the district.
Roland 45, Panama 6
Tyler Simkins threw a touchdown pass to Braxton Biernacki in the fourth quarter for Panama's lone score. The Razorbacks finish the season 2-8, 1-6 in District 2A-5.
Vian 54, Heavener 0
Heavener (0-10, 0-7) took the loss to the District 2A-5 champion Wolverines.
Gore 49, Talihina 0
Talihina (4-5, 3-4 District A-8) trailed 35-0 at halftime on Thursday.