Panama and Pocola's boys basketball teams joined several other area teams in the OSSAA rankings this week as they came out late Monday afternoon.
Panama (2-0) checked in at No. 19 in Class 2A, followed by Pocola (2-0) at No. 20. Howe (4-1) is ranked No. 8 in the class.
Panama gained a significant win 81-56 on Thursday at Red Oak (4-2), which is ranked 19th in Class A.
The other ranked area boys team in Buffalo Valley (6-2), which is No. 10 in Class B after losing 61-57 in overtime to Stuart on Nov. 30 and winning 62-37 against Smithville during homecoming night on Friday.
On the girls side, Howe (5-0) remains No. 1 in Class 2A while Pocola (2-0) is No. 8. In Class A, Red Oak (6-0) rose two spots to No. 12.
In Class B, Whitesboro (7-1) is No. 7 after taking its first loss on Friday 71-40 at home against Howe. McCurtain (5-0) is No. 9. Buffalo Valley (5-2), which beat Class A-No. 17 Stuart 40-36 on Nov. 30 before beating Smithville 62-25 during homecoming night on Friday.