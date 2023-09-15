Arkoma vs. Wetumka

Arkoma sets up a play against Wetumka on Friday.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Panama found some good bounces late in its road game on Friday to earn its first win. After Wilburton's Floyd Clark returned an interception with a touchdown, the Diggers failed the PAT due to a botched snap. Panama's Braxton Biernacki dove for a 2-yard touchdown run with 26 seconds left. The Razorbacks made a last-second stop at their 2-yard line after a deep pass.

Poteau (3-0) completed an unblemished run through its non-district slate by beating Chandler at home by double digits after a 28-14 halftime lead. Talihina (2-1) earned its biggest scoring mark since 2014 to complete its non-district segment with a winning record. Spiro (2-1) cruised to victory on the road after a 21-0 halftime lead on the road. Following are the Week 3 football scores.

