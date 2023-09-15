Panama found some good bounces late in its road game on Friday to earn its first win. After Wilburton's Floyd Clark returned an interception with a touchdown, the Diggers failed the PAT due to a botched snap. Panama's Braxton Biernacki dove for a 2-yard touchdown run with 26 seconds left. The Razorbacks made a last-second stop at their 2-yard line after a deep pass.
Poteau (3-0) completed an unblemished run through its non-district slate by beating Chandler at home by double digits after a 28-14 halftime lead. Talihina (2-1) earned its biggest scoring mark since 2014 to complete its non-district segment with a winning record. Spiro (2-1) cruised to victory on the road after a 21-0 halftime lead on the road. Following are the Week 3 football scores.