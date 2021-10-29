Four LeFlore County teams won in Week 9, with Poteau and Arkoma earning their eighth victories of the season and Pocola moving a win away from potentially making the playoffs.
Poteau 49, Fort Gibson 21
Poteau (8-1, 6-0 District 4A-4) led 21-0 by the end of the first quarter before taking a 35-7 halftime lead.
Pocola 53, Heavener 0
Pocola (5-4, 3-3 District 2A-5) led 22-0 by the end of the first quarter in a game it needed to win by a significant margin in order to have a chance to win a tiebreaker in the likely scenario that the Indians, Keys and Roland finish in a three-way in the District 2A-5 standings. Pocola must beat Spiro to trigger that scenario.
Vian 56, Spiro 42
Spiro (5-4, 2-4 District 2A-5) and Vian were tied at 28 in the third quarter and continued their shootout in the fourth quarter. Spiro led 35-33, but Vian earned two straight scores for a 49-35 advantage. Spiro has been eliminated from playoff contention.
Talihina 46, Sallisaw Central 30
Talihina (4-4, 3-3 District A-8) rallied from a double-digit deficit, scoring the last 26 points. The Golden Tiger took the lead in the fourth quarter on a five-yard run by Nolan Baughman.
Arkoma 46, Gans 0
Arkoma (8-1, 3-1 District B-6) earned its third shutout of the season, finishing the game by the third quarter, to set up the battle for second place in the district with Keota at the Lions' Alvin Powell Field.
Keys 31, Panama 0
Panama (2-7, 1-5 District 2A-5) trailed 24-0 at halftime.
Keota (5-3, 2-1 District B-6) at Watts was canceled due to COVID-19 infections with the Watts team.