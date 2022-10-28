Pocola and Spiro rose in their respective district standings while Keota won its district with wins on Friday night. Keota won the District B-6 title by beating Arkoma at home, Spiro rose into a fourth-place tie with Valliant in District B-6 by beating Heavener at home. With Pocola's win and Panama's loss, Pocola has a half-game lead on Panama and Sallisaw Central for second place in District A-8 with Pocola finishing its district slate and the Razorbacks and Tigers having a game left. Here are the results from Week 9 around the area.

Poteau 27, Ada 0

Tags

Recommended for you