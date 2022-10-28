Pocola and Spiro rose in their respective district standings while Keota won its district with wins on Friday night. Keota won the District B-6 title by beating Arkoma at home, Spiro rose into a fourth-place tie with Valliant in District B-6 by beating Heavener at home. With Pocola's win and Panama's loss, Pocola has a half-game lead on Panama and Sallisaw Central for second place in District A-8 with Pocola finishing its district slate and the Razorbacks and Tigers having a game left. Here are the results from Week 9 around the area.
The Pirates (7-2, 5-1 District 4A-4) led 20-0 at the end of the first quarter and cruised to stay in a three-way tie with Hilldale and Broken Bow atop the district.
Spiro (5-4, 3-3 district) led 16-0 at the end of the first quarter and 30-7 at halftime.
Pocola (6-4, 4-2 district) led 32-7 at halftime.
Sallisaw Central 24, Panama 22
Panama (5-4, 3-2 district) gave up a safety at the 8:08 mark of the first quarter, trailed 10-0 at halftime and 24-8 at the end of the third quarter. Two touchdown runs by Tyler Simkins in the first 5:10 of the fourth quarter got Panama within 24-22, but the Razorbacks failed the two-point conversion the the final touchdown.
Keota (7-2, 4-0 district) led 38-0 at halftime. Keota earned its first district title in five years.